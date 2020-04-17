Russia does not count on sanctions lift when it provides assistance to Italy, Serbia and other nations due to the coronavirus pandemic, this help is purely humanitarian, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia does not count on sanctions lift when it provides assistance to Italy, Serbia and other nations due to the coronavirus pandemic, this help is purely humanitarian, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said in his first interview with Sputnik held through a teleconference

"Of course, not. We do not count on any softening or removal [of sanctions].

This is just ridiculous, No one has ever said this, you can trust me, this has never been discussed in any conversation at any level. Those who say something else are just acting unfairly, trying to achieve some political goals, or just lying unashamedly. We do not even need this. I will say it once again, we are already used to live in such conditions. There is nothing good about it, but there is no tragedy either," Medvedev said.