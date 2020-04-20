UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Antibodies Test To Be Submitted For Registration By Week End - Institute

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Antibodies Test to Be Submitted for Registration by Week End - Institute

A Russian test system for detecting coronavirus antibodies will be submitted for registration by the end of the week, the head of the N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Russian test system for detecting coronavirus antibodies will be submitted for registration by the end of the week, the head of the N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday.

"The test system is developed at our institute, it is almost ready and will soon be submitted to Rosdravnadzor [health care watchdog] for registration. It allows detecting not virus neutralization but antibodies that make this virus neutralization possible. I hope the test system will be submitted for registration by the end of this week," Alexander Gintsburg said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aired by Russia-24.

