MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia has registered 8,764 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (9,263 yesterday), and the total count has now topped 300,000, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,764 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 4,021 (or 45.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 308,705 (+2.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

The Russian capital's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has fallen below 3,000 for the first time since April 29. Moscow has registered 2,699 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24� hours (3,545 yesterday).

The city accounts for the largest share of Russia's daily increase, followed by Moscow region with 903 cases (898 yesterday).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by a record 135 (115 yesterday) to 2,972.

Russia has registered a record high daily increase in COVID-19 recoveries, as 9,262 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours (5,921 yesterday). This brings the total number of cured people to 85,392.

For the first time since the beginning of the outbreak, both Russia in general and Moscow (where 5,440 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours) have recorded more recoveries than new cases.