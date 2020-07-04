Russia's COVID-19 case total has risen by 6,632 over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 6,718 new positive tests reported the day before, as the total number of cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak has risen to 674,515, Russia's coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 case total has risen by 6,632 over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 6,718 new positive tests reported the day before, as the total number of cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak has risen to 674,515, Russia's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,632 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,960 (29.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has grown to 674,515 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 1.0 percent.

The city of Moscow reported the highest number of new cases, with 680 (659 on Friday). A further 275 new positive tests were registered in Moscow Region and 273 more cases were confirmed in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to 298 and 271 the day before, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has also risen by 168 over the past 24 hours to 10,027 in total, the response center said. The corresponding rise to the death toll on Friday was 176.

Additionally, 8,986 people who had previously tested positive for the disease have recovered over the past day (8,915 on Friday), the response center said. The total number of recoveries now stands at 446,879.