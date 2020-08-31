UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Approach 1 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:34 PM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,993 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national caseload to 995,319, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, 83 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,176.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 685 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 262,418, the center said.

According to the statement, 809,387 patients have recovered so far, including 2,405 over the past day.

Up till Sunday, 211,940 people were still under medical observation, while over 36.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.

