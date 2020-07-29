Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday that there was a clear trend toward a decrease in COVID-19 cases daily growth in Russia, with the daily growth falling by 10 times since May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday that there was a clear trend toward a decrease in COVID-19 cases daily growth in Russia, with the daily growth falling by 10 times since May.

"The situation with the novel coronavirus is stabilizing in the country, and the epidemiological process ... is today characterized by a clear trend toward a decrease in the daily growth rate from 7 percent on May 10, when we started lifting the restrictions, to 0.7 percent today, on July 29," Popova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the epidemiological situation.