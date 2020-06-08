The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) confirmed on Monday one more COVID-19 case, bringing the total infections in the country to 194.

The latest case is a 38-year-old Russian citizen who is a transport driver, Dulmaa Nyamkhuu, head of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total infections to 2,032.

Among the new confirmed cases, five are medical workers, bringing the number of infected medical workers to 400, including 282 recoveries, the country's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at a daily briefing.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, with life back to normal except continuing to impose border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

There are no active cases in the country, and almost 40,000 tests in the past 17 days have turned up no positive results.

It's been 40 days since the last case of community transmission, and 22 days since that person finished self-isolation, said a government statement.

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 8,985 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 476,658, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll rose by 112 to 5,971, while 230,688 people have recovered, including 3,957 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

HONG KONG -- Ocean Park Hong Kong will reopen on Saturday while the Hong Kong Book Fair will be held from July 15 to July 21 as scheduled, a local government official said here Monday.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Edward Yau told a press briefing that as the COVID-19 epidemic eases, business promotion and tourism activities in Hong Kong will be launched as soon as possible.