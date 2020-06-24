UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Grow To Over 600,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:08 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases grow to over 600,000

Russia tallied 7,176 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia tallied 7,176 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

The death toll grew by 154 to 8,513, while 368,822 people have recovered, including 12,393 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 811 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 216,906.

As of Tuesday, 309,298 people were under medical observation, while more than 17.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

56 minutes ago

OEC portal registers over 28,000 expats for re-emp ..

55 seconds ago

Boy crushed to death in Sargodha

56 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Hand-washing, social distancing becom ..

58 seconds ago

Head of NICVD gets hefty salary, but does not atte ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.