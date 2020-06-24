Russia tallied 7,176 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday

The death toll grew by 154 to 8,513, while 368,822 people have recovered, including 12,393 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 811 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 216,906.

As of Tuesday, 309,298 people were under medical observation, while more than 17.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday.