MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia has added 6,693 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 647,849, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 154 to 9,320, while 412,650 people have so far recovered, including 9,220 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 745 new cases in the past day, taking its tally of infections to 221,598.

As of Monday, 288,932 people were still under medical observation, while more than 19.5 million COVID-19 lab tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday.