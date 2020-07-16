UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Pass 750,000

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:33 PM

Russia has registered 6,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 752,797, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday

The country's death toll has risen by 167 to 11,937, while 531,692 people have recovered, including 8,443 in the past 24 hours, the statement added.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 531 new confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 231,801.

On Wednesday, 273,267 people were still under medical observation, while over 24 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.

