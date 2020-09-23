UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,122,241

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:02 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases reach 1,122,241

Russia registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 1,122,241, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 1,122,241, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 150 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,799, it said.

Moscow, the worst-hit part of Russia, reported 970 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 279,358.

According to the statement, 923,699 patients have recovered so far across the country, including 5,750 over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 217,919 people were still under medical observation, and over 43.6 million tests have been conducted in Russia, the center said.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

7 minutes ago

Let’s take a moment to praise about TECNO sponso ..

9 minutes ago

UAE upgrades food-testing labs to enhance food saf ..

18 minutes ago

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.