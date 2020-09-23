Russia registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 1,122,241, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,431 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national total to 1,122,241, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 150 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,799, it said.

Moscow, the worst-hit part of Russia, reported 970 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 279,358.

According to the statement, 923,699 patients have recovered so far across the country, including 5,750 over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 217,919 people were still under medical observation, and over 43.6 million tests have been conducted in Russia, the center said.