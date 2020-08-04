UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 860,000

Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases surpass 860,000

Russia registered 5,159 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 861,423, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,159 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 861,423, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 144 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 14,351, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 691 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 244,097, the response center said.

According to the statement, 661,471 people have recovered so far, including 7,878 over the past day.

As of Monday, 247,476 people were still under medical observation, while over 29.2 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday in a separate statement.

