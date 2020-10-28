Russia registered 16,202 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, down from the all-time daily record of 17,347 reported on Monday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 16,202 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, down from the all-time daily record of 17,347 reported on Monday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The country's total caseload has grown to 1,563,976, with 26,935 deaths and 1,171,301 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow saw a spike of 3,670 new infections in the past day, bringing the city's total to 409,022, it added.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks after many restrictions were lifted and social gatherings were seen during the summer.