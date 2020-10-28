UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 16,202

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 16,202

Russia registered 16,202 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, down from the all-time daily record of 17,347 reported on Monday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 16,202 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, down from the all-time daily record of 17,347 reported on Monday, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The country's total caseload has grown to 1,563,976, with 26,935 deaths and 1,171,301 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow saw a spike of 3,670 new infections in the past day, bringing the city's total to 409,022, it added.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks after many restrictions were lifted and social gatherings were seen during the summer.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

16 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

22 minutes ago

$4.7B spent on environmental protection in 2019: T ..

22 seconds ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

24 seconds ago

UN special envoy hopes to resume Syrian constituti ..

25 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.