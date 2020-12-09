Russia registered 26,190 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,541,199, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia registered 26,190 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,541,199, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 559 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 44,718.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,145 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 665,218, the response center said.

According to the statement, 2,007,792 people have recovered, including 26,266 over the past day.

So far, over 80.5 million tests have been conducted across the country.