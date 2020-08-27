UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 4,711 To 975,576

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,711 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 975,576, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 121 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,804.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 637 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 259,707, the response center said.

According to the statement, 792,561 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 6,411 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 211,410 people were still under medical observation, while over 35.4 million tests have been conducted across the country.

