MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,711 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 975,576, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 121 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 16,804.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 637 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 259,707, the response center said.

According to the statement, 792,561 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 6,411 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 211,410 people were still under medical observation, while over 35.4 million tests have been conducted across the country.