Russia registered 5,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,041,007, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 1,041,007, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 142 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,135.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 642 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 268,384, the center said.

According to the statement, 856,458 patients have recovered so far, including 6,409 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 205,384 people were still under medical observation, while over 39.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.