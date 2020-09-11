(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 5,504 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide total to 1,051,874, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Frida

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,504 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide total to 1,051,874, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Friday.

Meanwhile, 102 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,365, it said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 698 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 269,777, the center said.

According to the statement, 868,107 patients have recovered so far, including 5,734 over the past day. As of Thursday, 209,628 people were still under medical observation, while over 39.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.