Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 5,509 To 834,499

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,509 to 834,499

Russia registered 5,509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 834,499, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday

Meanwhile, 129 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,802, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 678 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 240,664, the response center said.

According to the statement, 629,655 people have recovered so far, including 9,322 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 261,694 people were still under medical observation, while over 27.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.

