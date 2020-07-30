Russia registered 5,509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 834,499, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 834,499, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 129 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,802, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 678 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 240,664, the response center said.

According to the statement, 629,655 people have recovered so far, including 9,322 over the past day.

As of Wednesday, 261,694 people were still under medical observation, while over 27.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.