Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 5,529 To 1,073,849

Tue 15th September 2020

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,529 to 1,073,849

Russia registered 5,529 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,073,849, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

Russia registered 5,529 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,073,849, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 150 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,785, it said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 730 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 272,523, the center said.

According to the statement, 884,305 patients have recovered so far, including 5,605 over the past day.

Over 40 million tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

