Russia registered 5,635 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 818,120, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

Meanwhile, 85 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,354, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 694 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 238,641, it said.

According to the statement, 603,329 people have recovered so far, including 3,079 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 263,759 people were still under medical observation, while over 27.1 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.