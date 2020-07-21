Russia registered 5,842 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 783,328, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,842 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 783,328, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 153 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 12,580, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 602 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 234,725, it said.

According to the statement, 562,384 people have recovered so far, including 8,782 over the past day.

On Monday, 270,199 people were still under medical observation, while over 25.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday in a separate statement.