MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,848 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 795,038, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 147 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 12,892, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 608 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 235,971, it said.

According to the statement, 580,330 people have recovered so far, including 8,277 over the past day.

On Wednesday, 267,315 people were still under medical observation, while over 26 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.