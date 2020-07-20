UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 5,940 To 777,486

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:52 PM

Russia has registered 5,940 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 777,486, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia has registered 5,940 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 777,486, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 85 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 12,427, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 578 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 234,123, it said.

According to the statement, 553,602 people have recovered so far, including 3,258 over the past day.

On Sunday, 272,681 people were still under medical observation, while over 25.2 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.

