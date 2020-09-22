Russia registered 6,215 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,115,810, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,215 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,115,810, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 160 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,649, it said.

Moscow, the worst-hit part of Russia, reported 980 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 278,388.

According to the statement, 917,949 patients have recovered so far across the country, including 5,976 over the past day.

As of Monday, 221,141 people were still under medical observation, while over 43.3 million tests have been conducted in Russia, the center said.