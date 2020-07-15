UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 6,422 To 746,369

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:35 PM

Russia has registered 6,422 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 746,369, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia has registered 6,422 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 746,369, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

The country's death toll has risen by 156 to 11,770, while 523,249 people have recovered, including 10,424 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 628 new confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 231,270.

On Tuesday, 270,980 people were still under medical observation, while over 23.7 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday in a separate statement.

