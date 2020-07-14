Russia has registered 6,248 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 739,947, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia has registered 6,248 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 739,947, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The country's death toll has risen by 175 to 11,614, while 512,825 people have recovered, including 8,804 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 613 new confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 230,642.

On Monday, 273,905 people were still under medical observation, while over 23.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday in a separate statement.