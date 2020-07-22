UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up Nearly 6,000 In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases up nearly 6,000 in 24 hours

Russia registered 5,862 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 789,190, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 5,862 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 789,190, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 165 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 12,745, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 638 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 235,363, it said.

According to the statement, 572,053 people have recovered so far, including 9,669 over the past day.

On Tuesday, 267,171 people were still under medical observation, while over 25.7 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday in a separate statement.

