MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has fallen by almost 50 times since March, the head of national public health watchdog Rospotrenbadzor said on Monday.

"The daily incidence growth rate now amounts to 0.6 percent. It has decreased by almost 50 times since March 31, when restrictions were first introduced," Anna Popova said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus response center.