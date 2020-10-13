UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Daily Growth Hits New Record, 13,868 New Cases Reported- Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:57 PM

Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 yesterday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 yesterday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,868 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,892 (28.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,326,178.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,618 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,395 yesterday).

A total of 557 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 538 yesterday) and 420 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (down from 440 yesterday).

The response center reported 244 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 125 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,966.

As many as 7,550 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 3,793 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,031,785.

