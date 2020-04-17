Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Growth Remains Smooth, No Higher Than 20% Daily - Official
Russia's COVID-19 incidence growth remains smooth and slow, never being higher than 20 percent, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday
"The Russian Federation maintains a very smooth and slow growth rate, not surpassing the 20 percent level of daily increase, maintaining it between 14 and 16 percent daily," Popova said at a briefing.
Russia has confirmed over 32,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 273 fatalities.