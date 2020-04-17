UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Growth Remains Smooth, No Higher Than 20% Daily - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Russia's COVID-19 incidence growth remains smooth and slow, never being higher than 20 percent, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 incidence growth remains smooth and slow, never being higher than 20 percent, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation maintains a very smooth and slow growth rate, not surpassing the 20 percent level of daily increase, maintaining it between 14 and 16 percent daily," Popova said at a briefing.

Russia has confirmed over 32,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 273 fatalities.

