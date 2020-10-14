(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's coronavirus incidence growth increased from 41 to 52 per 100,000 people in the past week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"The increase in the incidence grew from 41 to 52, almost 53 per 100,000 people in the past week. Compared to the previous week, it grew by around 26 percent," Murashko told the Russian lower chamber's committee for health protection.

As many as 176,000 hospital beds for those suffering from infectious diseases have been deployed in Russia, while the maximum neared 185,000 beds, the minister noted.

The Russian health minister qualified the COVID-19 situation in the country as "extremely tough," noting that 20 percent of the patients had only mild symptoms, while 11 percent were in serious condition, and only 1.5 percent were in grave condition.

The share of grave patients remains unchanged despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, the minister noted. Almost 66 percent of those suffering from the coronavirus receive out-patient treatment.