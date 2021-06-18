UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Surging Because Of Nihilism, Low Vaccination Level - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Surging Because of Nihilism, Low Vaccination Level - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The surge in the COVID-19 incidence in Russia is explained by total nihilism, low level of vaccination and the insidiousness of the infection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Friday.

"Total nihilism, low level of vaccination and we should also not forget about the insidiousness of the infection itself," Peskov told reporters.

Putin monitors the coronavirus dynamics all the time, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"The head of state receives reports by the governmental response center and by regional authorities every day, so he follows the situation closely, this is the most important thing now," Peskov added.

Peskov also expressed the belief that Russians' division into those vaccinated and non-vaccinated is not a problem, since "the worst thing is being divided into those who are in intensive care units and those who are not."

Related Topics

Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police gets physical remand of suspect who defraud ..

15 minutes ago

TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mob ..

47 minutes ago

Accidentally fired bullet kills child in Charsadda ..

41 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapeg ..

41 minutes ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

42 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision of How to Move ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.