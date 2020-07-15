UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 2.3%, Significantly Lower Than In Other Nations- Golikova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia's coronavirus mortality rate has amounted to 2.3 percent, which is significantly lower than in other countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"The mortality rate from the new coronavirus infection ” we have so far data [provided by the national statistics agency] Rosstat only until May including ” amounted to 2.

3 percent, which is significantly lower than in other countries of the world," Golikova said at a meeting of the COVID-19 response council.

