Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower Than In Other States - Research Institute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower Than in Other States - Research Institute

Russia's COVID-19 mortality rate is by three or even four times lower than in other countries, due to the fact that Russians have better herd immunity, the director of Russia's N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 mortality rate is by three or even four times lower than in other countries, due to the fact that Russians have better herd immunity, the director of Russia's N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Monday.

"It is not just lower, it is three-four times lower ... Since, I am sure that the herd immunity of our citizens is much higher than that of European and US citizens," Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

