UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Amounts To 1.62%, Among World's Lowest - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Amounts to 1.62%, Among World's Lowest - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.62 percent and is among the lowest in the world, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Preserving citizens' lives was the key task, and the mortality rate amounted to 1.62 percent, which is among the lowest rates in the world. However, medical experts keep working 24/7, as we value every life," Murashko said at a meeting of the health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.

As epidemiological situations differ in Russia's regions, the restrictions introduced there are not universal, the health minister added.

Murashko also noted that almost 1.5 million doctors across Russia had completed training programs on coronavirus patients treatment.

"We have not faced problems with or shortage of intensive care equipment, there has not been a single case when a person is denied medical assistance due to shortage of hospital beds or beds in intensive care units," Murashko went on to say.

Related Topics

Shortage World Russia Shanghai Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

46 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

1 hour ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

1 hour ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.