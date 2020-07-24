MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.62 percent and is among the lowest in the world, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Preserving citizens' lives was the key task, and the mortality rate amounted to 1.62 percent, which is among the lowest rates in the world. However, medical experts keep working 24/7, as we value every life," Murashko said at a meeting of the health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states.

As epidemiological situations differ in Russia's regions, the restrictions introduced there are not universal, the health minister added.

Murashko also noted that almost 1.5 million doctors across Russia had completed training programs on coronavirus patients treatment.

"We have not faced problems with or shortage of intensive care equipment, there has not been a single case when a person is denied medical assistance due to shortage of hospital beds or beds in intensive care units," Murashko went on to say.