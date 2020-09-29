The rise in the mortality rate among patients who have COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Russia could be linked to the rise in new infections two weeks ago and the appearance of other infectious diseases following the onset of cold weather, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, the head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The rise in the mortality rate among patients who have COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Russia could be linked to the rise in new infections two weeks ago and the appearance of other infectious diseases following the onset of cold weather, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, the head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik.

Over the past day, a total of 160 patients with COVID-19 have died in Russia, while the day earlier, this figure amounted to 61.

"On the one hand, we are now witnessing the consequence of the rise that took place about two weeks ago.

On the other hand, the mortality may still be associated with additional infections. As in previous years, in September, various respiratory infections spread with the onset of cold weather. This combination, of course, could also affect the mortality rate," Ruzhentsova stated.

Overall, Russia has registered about 1.2 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The country's total death toll stands at 20,545. Over 952,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery.