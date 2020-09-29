UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Spike Could Be Caused By Mixed Infections - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Spike Could Be Caused by Mixed Infections - Watchdog

The rise in the mortality rate among patients who have COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Russia could be linked to the rise in new infections two weeks ago and the appearance of other infectious diseases following the onset of cold weather, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, the head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The rise in the mortality rate among patients who have COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Russia could be linked to the rise in new infections two weeks ago and the appearance of other infectious diseases following the onset of cold weather, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, the head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, told Sputnik.

Over the past day, a total of 160 patients with COVID-19 have died in Russia, while the day earlier, this figure amounted to 61.

"On the one hand, we are now witnessing the consequence of the rise that took place about two weeks ago.

On the other hand, the mortality may still be associated with additional infections. As in previous years, in September, various respiratory infections spread with the onset of cold weather. This combination, of course, could also affect the mortality rate," Ruzhentsova stated.

Overall, Russia has registered about 1.2 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The country's total death toll stands at 20,545. Over 952,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Died May September From Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

1 hour ago

Belarus Facing Attempts to Undermine Society From ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

IHCBA for taking up 11 Pakistani Hindus murder cas ..

2 minutes ago

Court fines Hanif Abassi over Shaukat Khanum defam ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.