UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Explains Statistical Discrepancies In Mortality Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Explains Statistical Discrepancies in Mortality Figures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The discrepancy between the mortality figures published by Russia's coronavirus response center and statistical watchdog Rosstat are due to the different methods used by both organizations to calculate the figure, response center officials said on Friday.

"The response center [mortality] statistics only take into account instances when COVID-19 is the main cause of death (there are 5,448 cases according to Rosstat statistics) and differences appear due to the different methods of collecting information," the response center said in a statement.

According to Rosstat, COVID-19 was the main cause of death for 5,448 people in Russia in June, and the disease is also believed to have had a role in the deaths of 1,589 others.

Russia's coronavirus response center registered 4,627 deaths in June.

Since the start of the outbreak, the response center has confirmed 14,725 deaths. The country's case total stands at 877,135 after 5,241 new positive tests were registered over the past 24 hours.

Other countries have reported discrepancies between the mortality statistics of government bodies and statistical organizations. In the United Kingdom, the Office of National Statistics has registered more than 51,000 deaths involving the coronavirus disease in England and Wales as of July 24. The Department of Health and Social Care, as of Friday, has confirmed just 46,511 fatalities across the entire United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Russia Wales United Kingdom June July Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

44 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

2 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

3 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.