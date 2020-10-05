(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Monday it had no plans to close borders or introduce any further air travel limitations in light of a spike in coronavirus cases.

"The response center does not plan to make decisions on closing borders and restricting the air travel," the center said.