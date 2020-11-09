UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows By Record 21,798 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows by Record 21,798 - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,498 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,796,132, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,798 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,498 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,796,132, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The previous record of 20,582 cases was reported on November 6.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 21,798 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 5,849 (26.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,796,132.

Moscow reported a new single-day record of 6,897 COVID-19 cases, up from 5,751 yesterday. This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St.

Petesburg with 1,403 cases (up from 1,331 yesterday) and Moscow region with 660 cases (up from 644 yesterday).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 256 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 286 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 30,793.

In the same period, 10,722 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 11,492 yesterday, bringing the total of discharges to 1,335,141.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 65.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 425,117 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Same November All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes in Northe ..

1 minute ago

Couple killed on road in kasur

1 minute ago

Moon Hopes to Build on Alliance With US, Progress ..

3 minutes ago

119 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: I ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 i ..

3 minutes ago

Volvo auto parts suppliers to invest 5 bln yuan in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.