Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows By Record 22,778 In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Tally Grows by Record 22,778 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 22,778 COVID-19 cases, up from 22,572 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,948,603, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia has registered a new single-day record of 22,778 COVID-19 cases, up from 22,572 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,948,603, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The previous record of 22,702 COVID-19 cases was registered on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 22,778 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,640 (24.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,948,603.

Moscow reported 6,360 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,271 yesterday. The capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 2,039 cases (up from 1,944 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 810 cases (down from 812 yesterday).

The response center reported 303 coronavirus fatalities, down from 352 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 33,489.

As many as 13,864 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 14,456 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,453,849.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 69.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 458,641 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

