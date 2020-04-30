UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:21 PM

Russia has registered 7,099 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (5,841 yesterday), and the total count has surged to 106,498 from 99,399 after this record daily rise, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia has registered 7,099 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (5,841 yesterday), and the total count has surged to 106,498 from 99,399 after this record daily rise, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Russia's cumulative total of coronavirus infection cases has reached 106,498 (+7.1 percent) in 85 regions," the center said in a statement.

As many as 2,829 new patients (39.9 percent) showed no clinical symptoms, the center added.

Of all the new cases, 3,093 have been registered in Moscow, 793 in Moscow region and 336 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,220, 686 and 290, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 101 (108 yesterday) to 1,073.

As many as 1,333 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,830 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 11,619.

