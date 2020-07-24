MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 total count has exceeded 800,000 after increasing by 5,811 in the past 24 hours (5,848 yesterday), the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,811 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,477 (25.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 800,849, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 percent.

Moscow has registered 645 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 248 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 196 new cases (compared to 608, 249 and 198 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

As many as 154 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (147 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 13,046.

A total of 8,444 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 8,277 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 588,774.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 26.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 366,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.