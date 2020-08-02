UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,427 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,462 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 850,870, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,427 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,565 (28.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 850,870.

Moscow has registered 664 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 199 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 168 new cases (compared to 690, 202 and 170 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 70 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (95 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,128.

As many as 3,648 coronavirus patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 650,173.

