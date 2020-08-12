UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Total Count Exceeds 900,000 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Total Count Exceeds 900,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia's total count of COVID-19 cases has topped 900,000 after growing by 5,102 in the past 24 hours (4,945 yesterday), the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,102 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,404 (27.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 902,701, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 689 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 167 cases and St.

Petersburg with 161 cases (compared to 694, 168 and 157 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 129 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (130 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,260.

As many as 7,123 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,494 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 710,298.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 234,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monit

Related Topics

Russia Died St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Joe Biden asks India to restore Kashmiris’ right ..

55 minutes ago

Javed Miandad claims he made Imran Khan prime mini ..

1 hour ago

International Youth Day being celebrated today

1 hour ago

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

2 hours ago

India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.