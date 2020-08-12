MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia's total count of COVID-19 cases has topped 900,000 after growing by 5,102 in the past 24 hours (4,945 yesterday), the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,102 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,404 (27.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 902,701, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 689 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 167 cases and St.

Petersburg with 161 cases (compared to 694, 168 and 157 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 129 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (130 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,260.

As many as 7,123 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,494 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 710,298.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 234,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monit