Russia's COVID-19 Total Exceeds 500,000 After Increasing By 8,779 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:52 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Total Exceeds 500,000 After Increasing by 8,779 - Response Center

As Russia has registered 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,404 yesterday), the total count now tops 500,000, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) As Russia has registered 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,404 yesterday), the total count now tops 500,000, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has recorded a cumulative total of 502,436 cases (+1.8 percent) of coronavius infection in 85 regions," the response center said in a statement.

According to the response center, Russia has confirmed 8,779 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions over the past 24 hours, f which 3,235 (36.8 percent) have been detected� in asymptomatic carriers.

Of all the new cases, 1,436 have been registered in Moscow, 724 in the Moscow region and 312 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 1,195, 735 and 313, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 174 (216 yesterday) to 6,358.

As many as 8,367 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,386 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 261,150.

According to Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country since the onset of the outbreak has exceeded 13.8 million, with 321,000 suspected carriers remaining under medical monitoring.

