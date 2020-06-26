UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Total Tops 620,000 - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Total Tops 620,000 - Response Center

Russia's COVID-19 total count has reached 620,794 after increasing by 6,800 over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 total count has reached 620,794 after increasing by 6,800 over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

As many as 1,941 of the new cases (28.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms, the center specified.

Of all the new cases, 813 have been registered in Moscow, 390 in the Moscow Region and 295 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 885, 467 and 319, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 176 (92 yesterday) to 8,781.

As many as 8,988 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (6,342 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 384,152.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 18.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 303,000 people remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Beats Trump in Key Six Battleground States - ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.1.97 billion disbursed under Ehsaas program

3 minutes ago

US, EU keep close eye as Poland votes in key elect ..

3 minutes ago

UK shopping mall giant Intu says facing collapse

9 minutes ago

Russia's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Below 7, ..

9 minutes ago

Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to end ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.