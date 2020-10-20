UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals Shows No Side Effects In Trials - Research

Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian coronavirus vaccine for animals has not shown any side effects in trials, the Veterinary and Life journal of the Russian federal veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, reported on Tuesday.

Russia started developing a coronavirus vaccine for animals in the summer. The vaccine is designed for animals that are highly susceptible to the coronavirus, such as cats and minks. Vaccination will be recommended to fur farms, where the highly susceptible animals are bred on an industrial scale.

"During a period of observation, which lasted 70 days, no side effects or complications had been detected, which indicates the absence of reactogenicity of the vaccines," Ilya Chvala, the deputy director for research and monitoring at Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health, told the publication.

According to Chvala, lab animals were given a booster shot within 21 days of getting the first dose so that full immunity is formed.

A number of important indicators of the vaccine remain under studied, so talking about the completion of the vaccine's development is premature, the researcher added.

