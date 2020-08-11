UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Helps Form Immunity For Up To 2 Years - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:27 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Helps Form Immunity for up to 2 Years - Health Ministry

The two-stage injection of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine helps form an immunity that can last up to two years, the press service of the Health Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The two-stage injection of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine helps form an immunity that can last up to two years, the press service of the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry approved registration of the vaccine that was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.

"The two-stage injection plan helps form a lasting immunity. The experience with vector vaccines and two-stage scheme shows that an immunity lasts for up to two years," the ministry said.

Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine is based on an adenovirus. It has been tested on animals and then went into trial with two groups of volunteers, the ministry said.

