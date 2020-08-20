(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is likely to protect against the virus for more than two years, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the scientific institute, said on Thursday

According to the scientist, the center created in 2015 a vaccine against Ebola. Further studies have shown that the platform, on the basis of which the vaccine is made, develops a protective immune response for at least two years. The COVID-19 vaccine was also developed based on the same platform.

"Therefore, we have every reason to say that the vaccine that is being presented today will also, accordingly, protect those vaccinated against this pathogen, COVID-19, for at least two years, and maybe for a longer period," Gintsburg said at an online briefing.

The scientist also noted that additional studies and experiments would be necessary to establish the exact period.

Last week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute. The phase 3 trial of the vaccine, involving around 2,000 people, is currently underway. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.