Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Named Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine that became the first in the world to be registered will be called Sputnik V, according to its official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia's COVID-19 vaccine that became the first in the world to be registered will be called Sputnik V, according to its official website.

"Sputnik-I invigorated space exploration across the world.

The first coronavirus vaccine to be registered in the world created a so-called Sputnik moment for the global community. Based on this comparison, the vaccine was called Sputnik V," the website explained.

The website itself aims to provide "detailed and up-to-date information about Sputnik V vaccine and to fight the disinformation campaign launched against the vaccine in several international media."

